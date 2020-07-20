RANTOUL — An argument over a couple not wearing face masks at a Rantoul store resulted in a fight and the arrest of a Gifford woman Sunday afternoon.
Angela Sanford, 48, of the 200 block of West Street, Gifford, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery.
Police were called about 3:25 p.m. to Walmart for a report of a fight. Several witnesses told police a customer had gotten into an argument and physical confrontation with several customers and employees because the suspect and her husband were not wearing a mask.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said there were several minor injuries, but no one required medical transport.