URBANA — A Peoria man who allegedly had cannabis and a stolen gun in a vehicle in Rantoul early Wednesday has been charged with four felonies.
Jeremy Brown, 38, was in a vehicle stopped by a Rantoul police officer about 2:20 a.m. on Eastview Drive for having an expired registration.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said police smelled both an overwhelming scent of cologne as well as raw cannabis, which led them to search Brown and his vehicle. In Brown’s possession was found a knife and $904 in his pants pocket, Banach said.
In the vehicle’s center console, police found a loaded .40-caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun that they later learned had been reported stolen.
They also found a total of about 3.25 pounds of cannabis and edibles containing cannabis in the vehicle.
Brown was charged Wednesday with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of a stolen firearm.
Armed violence is the most serious of the charges, carrying penalties ranging from 15 to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
Banach said Brown has prior felony convictions for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor conviction for a cannabis offense.
Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $150,000 and told him to be back in court May 16 with an attorney.