Ex-trustee files suit against Ludlow, mayor, others

This is the motorhome where former Ludlow Village Trustee Ross Radke resides. Radke filed a suit in U.S. District Court, Urbana, against the village of Ludlow for turning off his water due to nonpayment and for adoption of a sexual harassment policy, his former wife, the city of Ottawa and other individuals. Radke was arrested May 4 after he allegedly displayed a handgun to a customer at a Rantoul laundromat.