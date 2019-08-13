URBANA — A felony firearms case filed against a former Ludlow village trustee was continued until Sept. 3 last week in Champaign County Circuit Court.
A week after the federal civil suit filed by Ross Radke against the village of Ludlow, Ludlow Mayor Steve Thomas and several others was dismissed, Radke appeared on the criminal court matter.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison term of one to three years in prison if convicted. He is also charged with possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner’s identification card — a Class 3 felony that carries a sentence of two to five years in prison.
Radke, represented by Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor, moved that the case be continued. Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark did not object.
Judge Roger Webber continued the case until the next allotted jury term.
It marked the second continuance requested and granted by Radke. On July 2,
Radke — then being represented by First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus — was granted a delay until August.
Radke remains in the Champaign County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Charges were filed against Radke after he allegedly walked up to the car of a customer at Cleaner’s Express on Klein Avenue in Rantoul, told her not to get out and exposed what she believed was a handgun inside his coat pocket.
Police said they found a loaded handgun in Radke’s coat pocket, two handgun magazines on him and three additional magazines in his belongings at the laundromat. Each magazine contained ammunition.