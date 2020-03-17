RANTOUL — An event to honor the Tuskegee Airmen in Rantoul this month has been postponed over concerns regarding the coronavirus.
The event was to have been held Sunday, March 22.
Vallorie O’Neil, recording secretary for the Chicago DODO chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, said it has not been determined if the event will be rescheduled.
“We talked to the membership, and it’s real iffy right now,” O’Neil said. “The board members were saying they felt comfortable with it just being postponed and not canceled.”
Most of the chapter members are older than 60. The coronavirus is especially dangerous for older people and those with medication conditions.
The event was to include a caravan heading from Chicago, escorted by state troopers, to Rantoul, followed by a tour of the former Chanute Air Force Base before stopping at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy.
A private reception as well as a public reception were to be held.
Organizers were hopeful a couple of the original Tuskegee Airmen would be able to attend.