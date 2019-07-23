RANTOUL — The East-Central Group of Thrivent Financial will hold an informational meeting, “Do Your Children Know?”, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the youth hall at American Lutheran Church.
It deals with estate planning and keeping children informed.
Speakers will be attorney Kyle Emkes of Dodd & Maatuka, who will discuss estate administration; accountant Rex Kallembach of Kallembach & Associates, who will discuss the tax treatment of inherited financial products; and financial consultant Bruce Paulsrud of Thrivent Financial, who will discuss legacy strategies.
RSVP by Aug. 2 to East-Central Illinois group office at 217-819-4646. Seating is limited. Refreshments and desserts will be served
The church is located at 500 Church Drive in Rantoul.