RANTOUL — A 96-year-old man sustained a shoulder injury when the vehicle he was driving jumped the curb and went through a chain link fence surrounding a power station in Rantoul Friday morning.
Rantoul police Lt. Rodney Sullivan said the man lost control of the white SUV about 10:18 a.m. at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Veterans Parkway.
The vehicle went through the chain link fence and stopped just before reaching an animal control fence surrounding the substation.
Sullivan said the man was “complaining of shoulder pain” following the accident.
Additional details were unavailable.