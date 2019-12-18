RANTOUL — J. W. Eater recently finished its fifth Battle of the Books reading competition, and a team of student competitors triumphed over their teacher counterparts.
Sixty-four students and staff participated in the event this year. Each grade has three Battle teams, and each team has four to six players. There are eight books that every team has to read in six weeks.
There are three rounds of Battle. The first round decides the best team of each grade, and the second round decides the best student team of the year.
The teacher teams are also battling to decide the best teacher team. The third and final round of Battle of the Books is between the best student team and the best teacher team. There are four questions for each book, and participants buzz in to answer questions.
Librarian Donna Miner said the first two years of Battle of the Books, a student team won, while the next three years a teacher team won.
“This year the title went back to the students,” Miner said. “The winning team was the one that had won the best student team this year and the previous two years, so when they won the best overall team this year, it was a true story of success due to perseverance and dedication.”
The winning team members are eighth-graders Gerilyn Bagtas, Tukeria Brown, Brittni Fryer, Emma Keenan, Jasmine McCullough and Pascaline Phongo.
Agave, Butcher Boy, El Toro, Family Video, Monical’s and Papa John’s donated gift cards and pizzas as prizes to those involved in the final round.
Every year Battle of the Books has been fully or partially sponsored by local businesses.
Miner said Lindsey Lane Bridal and Rantoul Community Foundation grants also contributed.
Photos of the student winners appear in the Dec. 18 edition of the RantoulPress.