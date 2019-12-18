RANTOUL — Three J.W. Eater Junior High speech team members earned prestigious Judges Choice awards, while 18 members took home first-place ratings in regional competition at Oakwood Junior High School last month.
The Judge’s Choice awards were announced for the best student performance of the day.
Each judge may choose one or two of the performances they feel were the best that they judged.
Eighth-graders Zoey Reichenbach and Kaitlyn Graham won a Judge’s Choice Award for their duet “Scare Me!” by Ken Bradbury, and sixth-grader N’Dia Chambers won a Judge’s Choice Award for her monologue “Hey Dummy,” also by Bradbury.
They will be given their certificates during a school assembly.
Eighth-graders who received a 1 are Tukeria Brown, Jameia Bruce, Lizzy Deer, Katelynn Graham, Emma Keenan, Jania McDaniel, Anna Perez, Pascaline Phongo, Makenna Pruitt, Zoe Reichenbach, Natalie Smith, Sophia Swofford and Christian Thompson, while seventh-graders receiving a 1 are Hannah Coleman and Ruth Karanja, and sixth-graders receiving a 1 are Raniyah Brown, N’Dia Chambers, Emmilynne McCallister and Jada McDaniel.
The school also brought home five second-place ratings and two third place.
Twenty-five members from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades performed monologues, duets, small group acting and improvisation.