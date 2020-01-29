RANTOUL — Students and staff will hold the second annual African American Read-In in the Innovation Center at J.W. Eater Junior High School during lunch for each grade on the following days:
Feb. 4 (The Rev. Robert Freeman)
Feb. 14 (Dr. Monica Hall, nursing professor)
Feb. 18 (Sam Hall, village trustee)
Feb. 25 (Dr. William Trent, professor of educational policy, organization and leadership at the University of Illinois.
Community members are invited to attend.
The National African American Read-In is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. It was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English. Schools, and community organizations across the United States dedicate a day or several days during February to read and celebrate African American authors.