By ANGIE WALSH
Rantoul Press correspondent
POTOMAC — Children age 12 and younger are invited to an Easter egg hunt at noon Sunday, April 14, at Millie Curtis Park in Potomac.
Lola’s Bar and Grill is the sponsor. There were no plans to have one this year, so Tim Reardon, owner of Lola’s, along with his daughter, Chaise, decided to keep up the tradition.
— Potomac Grade School students grades kindergarten through five will be solving science “mysteries”, thanks to a $500 grant from Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative.
The school was awarded an Empowering Educations grant, which is designed to help fund projects that will inspire and engage students through memorable learning. The grant will enable the school to enroll in Mystery Science, an online, hands-on program that teaches science and engineering.
The program will help students meet next-generation science standards and supports the common core curriculum. Jim Ochs, Potomac’s information technology teacher, applied for the grant.
— There are two upcoming events planned to help a Potomac resident with medical and living expenses.
Kala Colunga, a 35-year-old mother of three, was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She will be undergoing treatments and surgery.
The first fundraiser will be a bake sale, to be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Casey’s parking lot. Anyone wishing to donate baked goods may contact Michelle Huckstep or Martina Powell at Casey’s.
A second event will be a spaghetti supper to be held on Saturday, May 11, with details to be announced at a later date. There will be a silent auction, for which items are being collected now, also at Casey’s.
See Kala’s Crew on Facebook or check back here for further information as the event approaches.
— The Potomac food pantry will hold its distribution at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the old ambulance building.
The pantry serves those who reside in Middlefork Township and meet guidelines. Bring a basket or box to hold items.
— Potomac Public Library will have homework club from 3:15-5:30 p.m. April 8, 10, and 11.
Those interested in discussing Potomac history are invited to the library at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Children may participate in a craft activity from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, April 11.
— Armstrong Archery competed in Cuba, Ill., recently with the following results:
Elementary girls, first place for Makenna Ackerman and second for Cheyenne Howie. Both scores were state-qualifying. Carly Grant shot for third; Sara Leigh, sixth; Elle Jameson, seventh; and for Kassidy O’Brien, 10th.
Elementary boys, individual-state qualifying scores for third place Levi Bridgman and fifth place Kendrick Crawford. Trenton Childers earned sixth place; Tyler Rigg, seventh; Brody Whitlow, eighth; and Nate Burd, ninth.
Middle school boys, Brayden Nelson shot for fifth, Isaiah Newnum ninth; both of whom were individual state-qualifying scores.
High school girls, first place for Madison Pollitt, and fifth for Casey Grant, who were also individual state-qualifiers.
High school boys, Jayce Townsend, second place; Keegan Cunningham, third.
They were individual state-qualifiers. Zach Birge shot for eighth, and Aidan Cunningham 10th. The high school placed second in the tournament.
On April 6 the teams and individuals that have qualified throughout the season will travel to Springfield for the Illinois NASP State Tournament.
— The Binglow glowing bingo event that was previously reported to have been scheduled for March 27 was inaccurate. It will be held Saturday, April 27, at the Potomac American Legion.
Doors open at 5 p.m, with bingo beginning at 6.
The Press regrets the error
— Thought for the week: A favorite Yogi Berra-ism: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com