Easter bunny comes to Rantoul

The Easter bunny visited with kids over the weekend while keeping social distancing. Vehicles drove up and received treats on Saturday afternoon.
Sources close to the Press say that the bunny will return to the normal routine in 2021.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 10:02 pm
