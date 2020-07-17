PAXTON -- Investigators are unsure what caused an early morning fire Friday that destroyed a Paxton family's home.
Firefighters from five area departments, including Rantoul and Ludlow, helped Paxton firefighters fight the blaze that destroyed the one-story ranch-style house on the community's east side.
The couple living at the home at 574 S. Fall St. were asleep when one of them awoke and saw smoke in the house. The resident then saw flames coming from the back deck, and the couple exited and called 911 about 12:47 a.m.
The rear of the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
About 30 to 35 firefighters fought the blaze, including five from Rantoul and four from Ludlow.
The fire is believed to have started in the back deck area and spread to the roof and attic.
The house is a total loss. Cause of the blaze was termed accidental. Investigators found nothing suspicious.
The house is across the street from the Paxton swimming pool.