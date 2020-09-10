DUI charge filed after car rolls on residential street

RANTOUL — A Rantoul woman was arrested Wednesday evening for driving under the influence after her car struck a light pole and rolled over in the village.
Ashanti Ellis, 23, of the 1500 block of Hobson Drive was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said officers were dispatched at 6:47 p.m. to the 500 block of Neipswah Avenue. The vehicle Ellis was driving had rolled over two to three times, landing on its top.
Bouse said as officers were speaking to Ellis, they saw signs of impairment, which led to her arrest.
Ellis was released from the police department with the citations and a court date.
Rantoul firefighters were also on the scene but were not needed. Ellis was able to get out of the vehicle under her own power, Fire Chief Ken Waters said, and was not injured.