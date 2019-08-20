RANTOUL — The recent dry weather shouldn’t affect one of the largest attractions of the biannual Half Century of Progress farm show — the field demonstrations.
Show Co-Chairman John Fredrickson said the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine club, which sponsors the show, was fortunate to get corn planted in the middle of May. Many area farmers didn’t get their crops in the field until June due to extremely wet conditions.
“We plant a very early variety (of corn),” Fredrickson said. “It’s progressed very well. We will be able to harvest corn and soybeans.”
A small plot of broom corn has also been planted, and a display will be set up where an Arcola-area resident will be making and selling brooms from the corn.
Other demonstrations will include corn shelling, soybean combining and field tillage. Among the other attractions are tractor pulls and a parade of vintage equipment.
As the name of the show suggests, there will be all manner of historical farm equipment items on the scene.
“We will have 700-horse power (tractors) to real horses pulling some plows,” Fredrickson said. “There will be corn husking. You name it, we’re doing it.”
The corn-husking demonstrations, where a man will show how the corn was husked by hand, will take place Friday and Saturday afternoons.
The theme for this year’s show is “The Harvest Brigade.”
A large array of harvest equipment will be on hand — from vintage corn pickers to combines, balers and thrashing machines.
“We’re encouraging people to bring anything (harvesting-wise) they have,” he said.
Among the attractions in the entertainment tent will be Jolene Brown, a farmer’s wife and noted agriculture speaker from central Iowa, whose program topic will be Oh Crap! I Married a Farmer.”
The show runs Thursday through Sunday on the grounds of Rantoul Aviation Center. Fredrickson said Friday — not the weekend — generally features the largest crowd.
“Many will come to the show and spend a couple days and hope to be home for the weekend,” he said. “Some spend two days and then head to the Farm Progress Show in Decatur the following Tuesday.”
“A lot of these people come from a long distance to attend this show. Go to the parking lot and look at the different license plates.”
The I&I club will continue to use Hangar 2 on the airport grounds as its operations base. There was some doubt whether that would happen after Los Angeles businessman John Van Der Velde said he intended to buy the four hangars as well as the AT&T call center building at the airport from the village. But the deal fell through.
Fredrickson is glad the club will remain in its Hangar 2 digs.
“Thank goodness,” he said. “The best part about it is that large concrete apron. We have a tremendous parking area out there as people come in, unload their equipment and move their trailers and trucks to other areas. It’s a great area for us to function and operate the show out of it.”
Fredrickson said each show brings out more people and more vendors. Not only food vendors but also vendors of agriculture-related products. He said word of mouth is the best advertising the show has.
Earthquake, an 850-horsepower tractor, will be at the show as will a smaller version of Big Bud which, is an 1,110-horsepower tractor.