RANTOUL — No one was injured when a vehicle struck an occupied mobile home early Monday morning in Rantoul.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said a 2008 Toyota Avalon driven by Paul Lyons, 62, of High Point, N.C., struck the residence in the 1200 block of Wedgewood Drive, located in northeast Rantoul. Officers were called at 12:52 a.m.
“While investigating, officers smelled the odor of alcohol and observed the driver of the vehicle was showing signs of impairment,” Sullivan said.
Lyons was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was initially transferred to Carle Hospital, Urbana, before being transferred to the Champaign County jail.
Lyons and his passenger escaped injury as did the three adults and two children who occupied the mobile home.
Sullivan said the accident caused significant damage to the vehicle. The mobile home sustained damage to the siding and underpinning as well to fencing. Damage estimates to the mobile home were not available.