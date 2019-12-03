RANTOUL — Downtown Rantoul businesses will host the second annual Hop and Shop this weekend.
The event runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec.. 7.
Five businesses will participate — Downtown Thrift Store & More, The Whistle Stop Resale Store, A House of Flowers by Paula, Lindsey Lane Bridal and Anywhere, Anytime Journeys.
Register at each vendor to win Downtown Bucks and stop by Anywhere, Anytime Journeys (inside Lindsey Lane Bridal) for a hot cocoa bar.
There will also be photo backgrounds along the main street areas.