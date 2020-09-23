RANTOUL — A domestic violence awareness vigil in Rantoul is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in front of the Rantoul municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.
The vigil comes at the beginning of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which had its start in 1981. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence held a day of unity that year to connect battered women’s advocates around the nation.
Osajuli Cravens, director of marketing, development and communications for Courage Connection, will be the featured speaker. Courage Connection, located in Champaign, provides services to victims of domestic violence.
Participants must wear masks and observe social distance guidelines.
Candles will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring flashlights.
For further information, contact organizer Debbra Sweat at 892-8038.