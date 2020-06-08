By RANTOUL PRESS
RANTOUL — A Rantoul police officer serving a search warrant at a residence Monday morning was injured when attacked by a dog, which was shot and killed.
The officer was serving a search warrant during an investigation of shots fired outside a Rantoul restaurant last week.
The officer, whose name was not released, shot the dog and killed it after attempting to elude its attack, according to a press release issued by the police department.
He received treatment from PRO Ambulance and Carle Hospital for bites and lacerations to the hand. Police Chief Tony Brown said the officer will be off work for a week recovering from the injury to his hand.
The incident took place during the serving of a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Abram Drive at 6:42 a.m. The press release said a large dog was seen in the window of the home as officers approached.
The resident who owned the dog agreed to secure the dog in a kennel so police could proceed with the search warrant.
The dog was able to break through the kennel as the search continued, and the dog attacked the officer, biting him. The officer began retreating, but the dog continued to attack the officer as he fired his weapon at it.
Police served search warrants at two locations as part of an investigation into a shooting incident outside Jimmy John’s restaurant, 710 W. Champaign Ave., last Wednesday.
It is not known if any evidence was discovered during the searches.
Police were called about 9:26 p.m. for a report of an armed person. They learned upon arrival that the alleged shooters had left the scene.
Several shots had been fired by two people at another individual. Officers then located a man who said he had been shot at by an unknown male.
Police learned the victim had arranged a drug transaction, and upon meeting with the other individuals, a fight ensued where shots were fired.
Several empty rounds of ammunition were found in the parking lot.