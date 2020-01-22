RANTOUL — A service support pole near the building that burned on New Year’s Day in the 100 block of South Tanner Street was broken during demolition efforts Wednesday morning, shutting off power to an area downtown.
Rantoul Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the pole, located near the northeast corner of the property, was broken.
“Residential apartments and a commercial property lost power,” Hazel said.
Village electric personnel worked to replace the pole, resag the service conductors and restore electric service to customers.
The building, owned by Marion Valentine, was deemed a total loss after the late-night fire. Investigators said the fire appeared to have started in the area of a wood-burning stove located in the building.
The building housed storage space, a workshop for Valentine as well as the location for TT Distribution Fasteners & Tool Sales, which has moved to a property around the corner in the 100 block of East Sangamon Avenue.