RANTOUL — Democrat candidates for office in the March 17 primary will be present at a meet-and-greet event Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Rantoul Public Library.Candidates present and the offices for which they are running will be Erika C. Weaver, 15th Congressional District; Cindy Cunningham, 104th House District; Ramona Sullivan, Ruth Wyman, Troy Lozar and David Moore, circuit court judge; and Susan McGrath and Robert Burkhalter, circuit court clerk.
The candidates will have campaign literature and other campaign-related items at the event and will be available for one-on-one discussions with voters.
Refreshments will be served at the free event, which is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.