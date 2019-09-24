RANTOUL — The second installment of Rantoul storm drainage bills was due Sept. 22.
Payments must be received by Oct. 1 since fees will be assessed beginning the following day.
If the original installment wasn’t made by Aug. 8, late fees have been added to the storm drainage bill.
Residents who would like assistance in finding out how much is currently owed on their storm drainage bill may call 217-892-6832.
Payment can be made on the storm drainage bill through the village website at https://magic.collectorsolutions.com/magic-ui/Login/village-of-rantoul.
Payments can also be made by credit card by calling 844-701-1146.
Village office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A drop box is available for after-hour payments.