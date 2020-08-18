Dan the sweetcorn man enjoys the interaction

RANTOUL — Every morning these days, 74-year-old Dan Brown hauls himself out of bed at 5 a.m. to head over to a field outside of Hoopeston that his son owns to pick sweetcorn with his family.
It’s a fitting location for the work as Hoopeston is known as the home of the Cornjerkers.
The sweetcorn picked, Brown points his vehicle southwest for the 45-minute drive to Rantoul, where he is a popular guy as he sets up his stand on U.S. 136 near Rantoul Township High School. Frequently, there’s a line of people waiting to buy some ears from Brown.
Other family members head different directions to sell the corn — one to Tilton, another to Attica, Ind., a third in Hoopeston.
A retired farmer, Brown said his son Toby now is in charge of the farming operation that includes a 25-acre plot of sweetcorn.
“It’s a family deal with him and his wife and their kids and husbands and some grandkids,” Dan Brown said of his son’s enterprise. “They let me drive the tractor.”
Corn picking lasts until about 8 a.m. It’s all picked by hand, just like in the days before mechanized farm equipment. Then everyone heads to the barn lot and loads up the sweetcorn for the different stands.
Brown generally sells out about 12:30 or 1 p.m. But one day last week he had an extra load, and didn’t run out until about 4 p.m.
That’s when he discovered his vehicle had a flat tire, so he had to take care of that after packing up to head back to the town that used to be famous for its corn-processing plants.
The stand is generally open six days a week — closed on Sundays.
While stationed in Alaska in the Air Force in 1968, Brown lost a leg when he was struck by a car that skidded on the ice. He said he never let losing the limb get him down, and tries to encourage others who have had similar mishaps. Occasionally, he will wear shorts, and customers see his artificial leg.
Brown has been coming to Rantoul to sell corn for the last 13 years. Sweetcorn is generally ready the second week in July, but it was behind this year due to bad weather.
“It’s sort of a weird year, the beginning of it,” he said. “We had that cold, cold weather in the spring. It didn’t come up, and when it did, it was uneven.
“It’s producing real good,” Brown said. “People just love it. We call it football corn. Just the shape of it. It’s a melt-in-your-mouth sweetcorn.”
He’ll continue to sell corn until September.
Brown said he was talked into being part of the corn operation after a “Hey, dad” moment. His son approached him one day and said, “Hey, dad, what are you doing?” and he asked him if he wanted to help.
Brown enjoys it, although he doesn’t particularly like getting up at 5 a.m. The corn operation keeps him busy, and he gets to socialize within reason when so many can’t do so.
He enjoys the people.
“People here in Rantoul are fantastic as far as customers,” he said. “It’s a big enough town to have new customers but small enough to have a network.
“People are friendly. We have been having lines” of people waiting to buy. “The demand is really up. I apologize to them that it’s taking so long,” but they don’t mind. “They’re standing in line and talking to each other, and I hear them laughing.
“I’ve got a whole lot friends, but I don’t know their names.”
Brown said many sellers say their corn is “picked this morning.” He said that’s definitely the case with his corn. It’s picked just a few hours before he sells it.
“We’re the only cornjerkers left,” he said. “That’s what we do every morning.”