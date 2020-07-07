RANTOUL — Cultivadores Latino Center is now offering additional counseling services to the public.
The center offers DUI assessments, 10-hour risk classes as well as Level 1 and 2 group and individual counseling for substance abuse and gambling.
Other counseling services are for parenting, anger, stress management, partners and family and abuse prevention.
In addition to counseling services, Cultivadores has a food pantry, 12-step Spanish support groups, case management and interpreters.
Counselors are the center’s director, the Rev. Nelson Cuevas, who has 15 years as a certified addiction counselor; Esther Alejandro, bilingual social worker; and Greg Watson, addiction counselor who is retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections.