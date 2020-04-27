Crimestoppers seek help solving downtown Rantoul arson

RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an arson in Rantoul.
A police officer observed smoke and flames coming from a building in the 100 block of North Garrard Street at 12:43 a.m. Monday, April 13.
The building housed a Mexican restaurant and grocery store. Arson investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. The building and its contents sustained extensive damage.
Surveillance video captured three people in the area just prior to the fire. They have not yet been identified, and their involvement with the fire, if any, is not known.
If you have any information regarding this crime you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
