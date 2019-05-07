Crimestoppers: Knife-wielding Rantoul robber still at large

RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help solving an armed robbery that happened last month.
At about 4:30 a.m. April 16, a man entered the Casey’s General Store, 300 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul, and displayed a knife to the employee.
He demanded money and ran to the east after getting an undislcosed amount.
The robber is described as a black man, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that was closed tightly around his face, and dark-colored pants.
Investigators need help identifying him. He was captured on video.
If you recognize this man or have information about the holdup, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.
Crime Stoppers reminds the public that its “Gun Bounty Reward” program is ongoing. Anyone who provides a tip that leads to the arrest of a person who uses a gun during a felony will receive a $1,000 reward.