RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on the whereabouts of a Rantoul man.
Denzel D. Travis, 27, whose last known address was 1543 Par Drive, is wanted for aggravated battery. His bond has been set at $25,000.
Travis stands 5-11, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information regarding Travis or any fugitive in the county, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tips line at 217-373-TIPS (8447) or send a web tip via the website at 373tips.com or send a tip via the PD Tips mobile app.
To be eligible for a reward through Champaign County Crime Stoppers, the tip must be received through one of methods listed above.
Any information provided is 100 percent confidential. You don’t have to give your name or appear in court.
You could receive a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Rewards are also paid for information on other felony crimes or fugitives in the area.
Wanted individuals are not eligible for a reward when surrendering/turning themselves into law enforcement.
All members of law enforcement, Department of Corrections, bail bondsmen, parolee or anyone on probation are not eligible for rewards.