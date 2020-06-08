RANTOUL — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public regarding a burglary in Rantoul.
Officers were dispatched at 10:53 p.m. Sunday, May 31, to Colonial Liquors, 219 S. Maplewood Drive, for reports of pepole exiting the closed business with items in their hands.
Officers found a front window had been broken out, allowing entry into the building.
Surveillance video showed multiple people entering the business through the broken window and taking items.
Anyone with information regarding this crime may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.
Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters wll never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.