RANTOUL — Village of Rantoul electric crews have dealt with several power outages in recent weeks — all due to independent reasons.
Monday morning, a piece of equipment burned up on Tanner Street, shutting down power, Public Works Director Greg Hazel said.
The equipment was replaced, and power was restored.
An outage during the weekend that affected a part of the Pleasant Acres area was due to a “single-phase condition that they did not find any direct cause,” Hazel said. “They closed the switch back in, and it held.”
During the afternoon of May 29, a semi-trailer tractor being backed into the area of Falcon Way Apartments took down power lines and a pole. Fourteen apartment plus the office were without power for about six hours. A wider area of the village was without electricity for about 25 minutes.
Two weeks ago, an underground riser connection came apart on the feed into downtown, shutting off power to customers with three-phased service “for a short period of time while the guys responded and repaired it,” Hazel said.
He said none of the outages has been due to the same cause.
“They’ve all been independent situations,” Hazel said. “As the temperature starts to rise, ... the (power) loads go up. If there’s a weak spot out there ... it will show itself now.”