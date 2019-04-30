Alexandra Crawford of Thomasboro has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.
A daughter of Brian and Miranda Crawford, she ranks second in her class of 173 students at Rantoul Township High School with a grade point average of 5.623.
Her school activities have included student council, Interact Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Debate Club, which she started, National Honor Society, marching band and Modern Media.
School or civic offices of committee chairs held include class representative and secretary of student council, historian of Interact, co-president of Future Business Leaders of America, president of Debate Club, co-president of National Honor Society and section leader of marching band.
Honors or awards have included during her freshman year, academic letter, Excellence in Honors Geometry and Excellence in Honors Biology; her sophomore year, academic pin, Excellence in Honors Algebra 2 and Excellence in Honors U.S. History 1; and her junior year, academic pin, recognition for NHS, recognition for Girls State, Excellence in Social Sciences, Excellence in Honors Anatomy and Physiology and Excellence in Honors English 3.
Civic and volunteer activities have included Interact Club since her freshman year, Stuff the Truck, blood drive and picking up trash after home games; FBLA since her junior year, Halloween Extravaganza and most other club activities, NHS, including talent show, Madrigals and Senior Survivor; and mentoring since her junior year.
Her work experience has included working for her father during the summer since she was 12, babysitting for her neighbors in Thomasboro before high school and working at Meatheads last summer and an online transcription job.
Crawford plans to attend DePauw University in Indiana for her undergraduate degree to study pre-law and then Harvard or Yale law school to become a lawyer specializing in business law.