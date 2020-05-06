Coyotes slip into area towns 'all the time'

RANTOUL — Reports of coyote sightings in Rantoul don’t surprise Steve Beckman of Anything Wild Animal Control.
People would be surprised how many times the wild animals venture into a community. They just don’t see them.
“They’re in there all the time,” Beckman said. “When we normally get calls is when there’s snow on the ground because they see them or they can see their tracks. They probably come in every night to catch rabbits or eat whatever they can eat.”
Danny Russell, Rantoul’s animal control officer, said Beckman is the person the village calls when wild animals such as coyotes are spotted.
“I haven’t seen any, and we haven’t seen any reports, but we have heard some reports of foxes. If residents have some things we can’t handle, we usually call him,” Russell said of Beckman.
Foxes are gentle creatures and no more threat than a cat, Beckman said. Coyotes can be another story, although it depends on how humans act toward them.
Coyotes aren’t usually aggressive, he said, but he handled cases in the Champaign-Urbana area where coyotes went after people and dogs because they ran from them.
“If you get too near (their) den, they chase the dogs,” he said.
People don’t know how to act around a coyote. Often when people are walking with their dog and see a coyote, they run.
“That empowered the coyote to chase people,” Beckman said, noting that one chased a man back to his truck.
But when a coyote approached Beckman, said he walked right toward it and it ran from him.
“It knows I’m a problem for it, whereas if you keep looking back at your truck” to run away, it’s likely to come after you.
He said many coyotes want to attack a dog to establish dominance over it or to eat it.
One area resident reported being out with his dog and being approached by three coyotes near Middle Fork River Forest Preserve. One coyote then ran toward the dog to attack it, so the man shot it. Rather than run off, the two other coyotes also approached aggressively. Eventually, the man got the coyotes to run off.
Coyote numbers have been increasing in Illinois as their animals have spread east. The first coyote Beckman caught was in 1978.
“After that we had them everywhere,” he said. “They moved in just from natural dispersal. They kept coming from the west to the east. They get pushed out of their areas.”
Beckman said coyotes in Illinois are heavier than ones out west. They are genetically crossed with wolves and dogs.
In the 27 years he has been in the business, he has probably trapped five that have been aggressive toward people.
“It’s a bigger problem out west because they banned the trapping and hunting of coyotes,” he said.
Beckman traps coyotes with rubber jaw foot traps, which he said don’t hurt the animal.
In Illinois, he is allowed to relocate coyotes, but if the animal is aggressive it is euthanized.
In one case, coyotes that had been going after squirrels dug into the ground of a rural cemetery and began digging up a coffin.