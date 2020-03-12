URBANA — The polling place at Rantoul’s Eagle’s View Supportive Living and Memory Care is one of three area long-term-care facilities in Champaign County that will not be used as a polling place for Tuesday’s primary election.
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons is closing the facilities for use in response to the coronavirus outbreak after consulting with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
While there weren’t any COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday, the closures are being done out of an abundance of caution, he said.
Also closed will be Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana and The Glenwood Assisted Living of Mahomet.
Voters who normally cast ballots at Eagle’s View are redirected to The Gathering Place, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.
Those who vote at Clark-Lindsey are being redirected to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Glenwood voters are being redirected to the Elk’s Lake Pavilion at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.
Aamons also urged voters to vote early or by mail to prevent long lines and crowds on Election Day, set for Tuesday.