RANTOUL — Elle Couch, a graduated senior from Rantoul Township High School, has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the year.
Couch is a daughter of Stacy Couch of Rantoul.
Her high school activities have included student government, including class officer, band, debate activities, scholastic bowl and book club.
Her awards have included Most Improved Beginning Band Player, Illinois Leadership Seminar delegate, student council state delegate, Healthcare Job-Shadowing Award, Excellence in First Aid and CPR, National Honors Society, Excellence in Foreign Language, Excellence in Honors Zoology, Friends of Frank the Fish Award, Excellence in Business Education.
Her community service activities have included singing at Mass in the St. Malachy Church choir, and American Lutheran Church youth group, attending fellowship retreats and doing community service. She has also helped with the community Christmas dinner and Salvation Army bell ringing.
Couch cited being a delegate to the Illinois Leadership Seminar as her greatest achievement.
“You really cannot begin to imagine what it is like until you go through (the) seminar because of how life-altering it is,” she said. “I met incredible people who taught me, not just told me but actually taught me, how to understand that it is possible to be a good leader in the face of trials and tribulations.”
Couch said she was also taught how to lead all kinds of people and of the importance of being open minded and authentic “because just those two things together can change the world.”
“I went to this three-day seminar without a voice, but I returned with my authentic self that can lead other people toward a place of morality and light.”