CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a second major step toward rebuilding the Interstate 57/74 interchange is beginning with the replacement of the Mattis Avenue bridges over both Interstate 57 and 74.
The two bridges will be built higher and longer to accommodate the new ramps in the larger interchange, a project due to start next year.
At a combined cost of $20.8 million, construction of the new Mattis Avenue bridges will start the week of Aug. 3, weather permitting.
To establish the work zone, intermittent, daytime lane closures will be required on Mattis Avenue over I-57 on Friday, July 24, and Monday, July 27, weather permitting. One lane will always remain open, with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Overnight Mattis Avenue lane closures over both I-57 and I-74 will be required, weather permitting, Sunday, July 26, until the week of Aug. 3. Flaggers will control a single lane of traffic over I-57 while one lane will remain open in each direction over I-74.
Starting the week of Aug 3, weather permitting, Mattis Avenue over I-57 will be permanently reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Over I-74, Mattis Avenue will be permanently reduced to one lane in each direction. The restrictions will remain in place until the new bridges are finished in late summer 2021.
Earlier this month, IDOT also started replacing the U.S. 150 bridge over I-57 to accommodate a new I-57/74 interchange. U.S. 150 will remain one lane controlled by a traffic signals until the project wraps up next summer.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
The I-57/74 interchange project is due to start in late summer 2021, remaking a critical regional freight juncture that handles almost 40,000 vehicles a day.
The new interchange will improve traffic flow and safety by eliminating conflict points and reducing turning movements. IDOT has developed a website for information regarding this project. Visit the project website at www.idot.click/i57i74interchange for more information.