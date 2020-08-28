Construction ramping up at Rantoul Family Sports Complex

RANTOUL — It's like a small city with all of its traffic going hither and yon at the construction site of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex in west Rantoul.
A stop light wouldn't be out of the question as trucks and heavy equipment of all sizes criss-cross the huge facility that will hold eight playing fields and is due to open in March 2021.
With dry conditions prevailing in recent weeks, the dust has been flying on work ranging from the installation of electric lines and sewer lines to the leveling of playing fields and the like that begin at an early hour.
Meanwhile, negotiations with a number of businesses that plan to build or are considering building next to the complex have been ongoing, Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said.
