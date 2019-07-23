John and Janet Brotherton and Jerry King are the owners of the adjoining Rantoul Chamber of Commerce building at 120 E. Sangamon Ave. that stands next to the Home Theater building. They issued the following statement regarding the theater:
“While understanding that the current owners of the old Home Theater had a dream when they purchased the building many years ago, the condition of the building is currently not conducive to allowing that dream to go forward.
“The theater calls to mind many nostalgic experiences for many who have lived here. As children, we attended Saturday morning matinees in the ‘50s that were science fiction space weekly sequels.
“Prom events were held there. And even recently we had a bride and groom from Lindsey Lane Bridal who had a vintage car for their wedding and took their wedding pictures in front of the marquee.
“It was a special place for many. Whatever part of that history that can be salvaged is important, but that will have to happen quickly because the structure is compromised beyond repair.
“We would love to see the marquee salvaged and restored and incorporated into an entrance way so that we can continue to enjoy it for many years to come.”