RANTOUL — A senior safety awareness fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County.
State Rep. Mike Marron and Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman will host the event.
Doors open at 9 a.m., Marron will give a welcome at 10:25 a.m., Heuerman will give a presentation on safety at 10:30, and lunch will be served at 11, provided by CRIS Healthy-Aging Center.
Bungo will be played at 11:45, and a program on Medicare open enrollment will be presented at 12:30 p.m.
Call 217-355-1543 to register for the free event.