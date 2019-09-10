RANTOUL — Six neighborhoods will participate in the annual Community Night Out observance set for next Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Eagle’s View Supportive Living & Memory Care, 200 W. International Drive, will kick things off at 1:30 p.m.
Rantoul Police Department will present a program, “Avoiding Senior Scams and Fraud.”
Refreshments will be served.
Twin Lakes Seniors Villas will observe the event from 1 to 3 p.m.
There will be public safety discussion topics, snacks, a trivia contest and a social event.
Youman Place Apartments, 308 N. Maplewood Drive, will take part for the first time from 3 to 5 p.m.
There will be a special guest speaker, Rantoul Police Department will be represented and there will be prizes and refreshments.
Youman Place is the first apartment complex to complete all three phases of the village’s Crime Free Housing program.
Hope Meadows’ event will include a community block party from 3 to 5 p.m.
There will be information, games, music, food and activities.
Hope Meadows is located at 1620 Fairway Drive.
Golfview Village will mark the occasion from 5 to 7 p.m. behind the Golfview office, 620 Willow Pond Road.
Representatives from emergency and non-emergency services will be available. There will be games and prizes for all ages and snacks.
There may be water play when the fire truck arrives, so people are advised to bring towels.
Residents of any neighborhood who are interested in participating next year may call Nadine Frerichs at 217-893-5600 or email her at CommunityNightOut@myrantoul.com
Community Night Out is held annually on the third Wednesday of September.