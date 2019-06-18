RANTOUL — Community Foundation of Rantoul awarded grants ranging from $250 to $1,500 to 21 recipients.
They included:
• Anabel Huling Early Learning for doorway fingerguards/rails, $500.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters for mentor reference and breakfast club, $500.
• Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club for van rental summer program, $250.
• Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County for hygiene products, diapers and two fans, $1,500.
• Developmental Services Center of Champaign for group home items, pots, pans and dishes, $500.
• Girl Scouts of Central Illinois for leadership experience, $250.
• Hope Meadows for two new one-piece flag poles, $770.
• Not On My Watch Inc.. for Eater Junior High Leadership Development Academy, $1,000.
• Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce for Freedom Celebration/Fourth of July Kids Zone, $500.
• Rantoul Exchange Club for Fourth of July American flags to hand out, $500.
• Rantoul Community Residents to stock Little Free Library, $525.
• Rantoul Falcons for scholarships for underprivileged children, $250.
• Rantoul Public Library for upgrade of shelving for displaying books, $900.
• Rantoul Theatre Group for reading program/Head Start, $500.
• Seek and Find Ministries for “Soft Skills in the Workplace” DVD, $425.
• St. Malachy School for writing curriculum for K-8 grade classes, $1,000.
• Rantoul City Schools for Broadmeadow, Eastlawn and Northview libraries, $300 each, $900.
• Rantoul City Schools for Pleasant Acres for iPad headsets for kindergarten class, $350.
• Rantoul City Schools for Eater Junior High props and costumes for 2020 play, $300.
• Rantoul City Schools for Project Lit Club, $300.
• Rantoul Township High School, scholarship for football camp, $750.