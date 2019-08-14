RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School students will receive a welcome to school next Monday, Aug. 19.
School officials are encouraging the community to “be present in front of school to welcome kids and encourage them,” Principal Todd Wilson said.
This Friday is the first day freshmen will be present. Monday, however, is the first day for all four grades to be present.
Wilson said Army recruiters as well as local police and fire departments and other members of the community have been asked to have people on hand.
“I think it’s important that the kids see that the community is behind them,” Wilson said.
This marks the first such event at RTHS.
Residents are asked to be present at 7:45 a.m.