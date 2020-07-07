JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison Grohler of Paxton was named to the Union University president’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
DeKALB — Three area residents earned their degrees last month at Northern Illinois University.
Isaac Horsch, earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training; Jessica Arends of Paxton earned a bachelor’s degree of fine arts, theatre arts-acting; and Mikayla Dye earned a bachelor’s of science degree in health sciences-pre-physical therapy.
LEBANON, Ill. — Jacob Stevenson of Ludlow was among the students at McKendree University who made the spring semester deans list. To qualify, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.60or higher.
MOBILE, Ala. — The University of South Alabama announced its student government association officers. Tia Nickens, the president, is a graduate of Rantoul Township High School.
PEORIA — Nicholas Porter of Paxton earned a leadership award at Bradley University for the spring semester. Porter, whose major is biomedical science, was awarded the Dr. Domenico Volturno and Betty Volturno Distinguished Service Award.
MADISON, Wis. — Andy Bolton of Thomasboro, enrolled in the College of Letters and Science, made the spring semester deans list at the University of Wisconsin. To make the list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in the semester.
MONMOUTH — Two area residents were named to the spring semester deans list at Monmouth University. They are Brittney Enos of Fisher and Aleeka Gentzler of Paxton. To make the deans list, a student must have a GPA of at least 3.5 while taking at least 3.0 credit hours.
TIFFIN, Ohio — Jacob Horsch of Fisher, a sophomore criminology major, made the spring semester deans list at Heidelberg University. To be named to the deans list, a student must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.
PEORIA — Nicholas Porter of Paxton and Matthew Benton of Rantoul were named to the spring semester deans list at Bradley University. Porter is majoring in biomedical science, and Benton is majoring in construction. To make the deans list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
MONMOUTH — Aleeka Gentzler of Paxton has graduated cum laude from Monmouth College.
She earned a degree in elementary education.
Gentzler is the daughter of Clarissa Gentzler of Paxton.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Macy Wilkerson of Rantoul, a student in the class of 2022 majoring in sports management at Pensacola Christian College, has been named to the spring semester deans list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of the college.
To make the deans list, a student must attain a gpa of 3.0 or higher.
She is a daughter of Mark and Lori Wilkerson of Rantoul.