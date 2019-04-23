Coaches versus Cancer event has found a home at Gordyville

GIFFORD — For Gordyville USA and the people who operate it — the Hannagan family — the annual Fighting Illini Coaches versus Cancer event has become kind of a big deal.
Last Tuesday marked the second year the event has been held at the large event center just west of Gifford. If comments made by University of Illinois officials is any indication, it won’t be the last time the fundraising event is held there.
More than 700 people attended — about 150 more than last year.
“This venue is one of the few that can house this many people,” Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood told those assembled. “Give Gordyville USA and the Hannagan family a big round of applause.”
Underwood was one of several Illini coaches and officials on hand. Also present were athletic director Josh Whitman, women’s head coach Nancy Fahey, volleyball head coach Chris Tamas, men’s head tennis coach Brad Dancer and men’s golf head coach Mike Small.
Underwood said it is not uncommon for Illinois coaches to turn out for such events.
“All the coaches interact and support each other,” he said. “To have the other coaches here means a lot.”
Both Underwood and Whitman lauded Illini fans as well for being in attendance.
Said Underwood: “The fans support Illinois basketball every single night, but (this event) is about ending something that affects everyone. To continue to raise the dollars for the research (is vital).”
He said South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and former Nebraska men’s cage coach Tim Miles are major supporters of Coaches versus Cancer.
“Frank was on vacation in Jamaica with his family and took the time to fly here,” Underwood said and then joked about the recently fired Miles, “Tim was on his couch.
“We battle and we compete and we fight. It’s a competitive world we are part of, but when we get coaches together for something like this, ... we show support, and to see 700 of you come join us, I’m excited. It’s time to end this dreaded disease. We get closer and closer ever year.”
Whitman said it “warms my heart” to see so many people on hand.
“When we send out the cards, you guys show up,” he said. “You have no idea what it means to be a part of this family and how impactful we all can be when we come together as one to support a cause like this one.”
Both Miles and Martin said they have had family touched by cancer. Martin has lost family members to the disease, while Miles’ mother had cancer and beat it.
“Thank you for caring,” Martin said.