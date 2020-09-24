RANTOUL — A Winter Warm-Up Program to raise $2,000 with a goal of clothing 100 underprivileged children is being held in Rantoul, and donations are needed.
Donors are asked to drop off used clothes or a new outfit at a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Grace and Truth church, 1281 Eater Drive, Rantoul. Items may be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the church.
The effort is being organized by Marilyn Jordan with support from the church.
For more information, contact Jordan at 217-550-9174 or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ60J7ek9WA