If the country has learned one thing in the last few months, it is that a global pandemic stops for no one. Churches have been forced to get creative to continue to spread the word of God. Most churches have gone to online streaming. St. Malachy Catholic Church in Rantoul is one of them.
“We have been live-streaming Sunday Masses on Facebook, and then later posting them on YouTube,” Father Joel Phelps said.
Flatville Immanuel Lutheran Church has a similar setup but benefits from something it has done for more than half of a century.
“For nearly 60 years, we have been on the radio. First it was WRTL, now WPXN, so that continues,” the Rev. Jim Lehmann said. “We now have all of our Sunday services online. It is live streamed on Facebook. Afterward, it is posted also on YouTube.”
First United Methodist Church Pastor Paula Wallace says everything has changed.
“Everything is different except the message,” Wallace said.
Churches such as American Lutheran Church, Christian Life, First United Methodist Church and Church of the Nazerene in Rantoul, and St. Paul’s Lutheran in Gifford are also doing online services.
Some churches have added services to help during the stay-at-home order.
“We have setup Zoom rooms to facilitate home group meetings,” Barry Hinkle, Christian Life Church pastor said. “We also have added an online Wednesday evening worship service as well as a daily prayer devotion each morning.”
Rantoul Church of the Nazerene is also finding ways to keep communication open with the congregation.
“We are using Facebook live and Zoom for Bible study and prayer times a couple times a week,” Pastor David Allison said. Our people are trying to keep in touch with one another in lots of ways.”
American Lutheran Church has also added options for people at home.
“We are not as high tech as some, but we are doing daily chats and emails to reach out into the congregation and see what help we can provide,” the Rev. Matt Bahnfleth said.
Some churches such as Maranatha Baptist in Rantoul urged attendees to find other services until they got up and running. The Rev. Mark Wilkerson said he wanted to do more then just a live stream.
“I wanted to have a drive-in parking lot service,” Wilkerson said. “People would stay in cars and have an FM transmitter. But I was talking to some other people, and they didn’t want to do that because it would be defying the governor’s executive order.”
The number of people who help set up has ranged from one to 12 at the various churches.
As far as attendance goes, that varies as well.
St Paul’s Lutheran has seen an uptick each week.
“We have an average of 350 views with numbers being 283, 336 and 445,” the Rev. Scott Guhl said.
St. Malachy has had a good amount of virtual attendance as well.
“The participation has been a few hundred on each stream, for which I am very grateful,” Phelps said. “It means a lot to be connected with people in prayer even if we cannot meet together in person.”
Some churches such as American Lutheran are seeing more people than they were at the in-person services.
“Last Sunday we had 780 views, which is a larger listening audience than normal,” Bahnfleth said.
Christian Life has also seen a larger audience.
“We have had a 60 percent increase over our attendance for the three-week period before the at-home order was initiated,” Hinkle said.
Flatville may be a small town but Immanuel Lutheran Church knows how to reach a lot of people.
“At each service, Sunday morning, daily Matins and daily Vespers, we average a reach of 1,100,” Lehmann said. “We know that people in at least seven states and three countries view the videos.”
The churches have been happy with the attendance and what they have been able to provide to the congregations.
“What’s been even more encouraging than the increase in attendance is the increase in participation. We have many people in groups who had never been part of groups previously,” Hinkle said. “Also, the number of people logging on for our worship services and daily devotions has been much higher than we anticipated. All of this reinforces the biblical principle that what the enemy intends for evil, God intends for good.”
Although the churches are happy with the work being done, they are ready to get back to the normal routine.
“God’s people worship Him best together, for, as we worship together in spirit and in truth, we benefit from one another. The body of Christ is not best appreciated by individuals viewing through a screen,” Guhl said. “We benefit from being together in God’s presence. But even while we are worshiping Him together in our homes, God’s Word and spirit continue to strengthen and renew Christ’s church all around the state, nation and world.”
Churches are considering continuing the streams even after the stay at home order is lifted. Some churches like First United Methodist, have already made that decision.
“No doubt we will continue to stream because we have reached people we would have never reached before,” Wallace said.