RANTOUL — Maranatha Baptist Church of Rantoul, located just north of town on Maplewood, at 3105 County Road 1700 East, will hold Neighborhood Bible Time, a program of Bible teaching and moral instruction.
It is scheduled Sunday, July 28-Friday, Aug. 2.
The elementary program (kindergarten through fifth grade) will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 12:30 p.m. Snacks/refreshments will be served.
The program includes character-building songs, stories, games, illusions, ribbons, balloons, prizes, rewards, friends, and challenges.
The teen program (sixth grade-12th grade) will begin at 6 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. each day. Food will be served.
The program includes timely lessons, contests, competitions, friends, challenges and a bonfire. Transportation is available upon request.
Contact the Rev. Mark Wilkerson at 217-778-7014 for transportation or more information. The programs are free, and registration is done upon arrival.