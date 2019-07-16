RANTOUL — The village board will consider a proposal to loan $250,000 to a Rantoul church that is buying a building from the village.
Pending approval, Rantoul United Pentecostal Church will pay back the Economic Development Administration loan at $2,531 a month over 10 years at 4 percent interest.
The church is buying the former Camp Rantoul/Midwest Prep Academy locker room building at 1221 Enterprise Drive to be converted into its new church building.
The church has been renting a building at 410 Cuppernell Ave. on the former Chanute Air Force Base from the village. Church officials were notified by the village that they should start looking for a new home because of a pending possible economic development project.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the Cuppernell Avenue property will be used for the project, which will likely be announced in August.
The village has agreed to give the church a credit for the amount it costs to renovate the Enterprise Drive property.
“If they do $150,000 worth of approved work, then the actual payment they will need to make to the village would be the balance of $100,000,” Eisenhauer said.
He said the church will still borrow the $250,000, which will go toward the purchase price plus additional costs. Eisenhauer said the deal has not closed yet.
He told the village board last week there has been some misinterpretation in the community regarding the credit given to the church. Some thought the village would be giving the church as much as $250,000.
“There is no free money involved in this transaction,” he said.
“We want to provide them the opportunity to make some of the changes prior to the August date at which we will need their former building and then provide them some credit at closing toward some of the improvements they have made,” Eisenhauer said.
Eisenhauer said EDA loans require one job be created or retained for every $30,000 loaned. Since the building purchase is part of a larger economic development project, the loan for the purchase will meet that criteria.
“I am not at liberty to indicate the number of jobs,” Eisenhauer said. “I can assure you it is more than the nine necessary.”
Eisenhauer provided for the village board an architectural design for the new church site. The area formerly used for the weight room will become the sanctuary, while the locker room will become the fellowship hall. The kitchen will be located in the area where players formerly could pick up their helmets and pads. And the area that formerly held the shower house is being converted into classrooms and office space.
When the EDA committee met last week, there were not enough board members for a quorum, but those who did attend “did strongly suggest that this body approve this recommendation,” Eisenhauer said.
The board will also be asked to approve a $30,000 microloan to Kiefer Photography, 111 E. Sangamon Ave., to repair damage caused by brick that fell from its building last year.
Kiefer would pay $525 a month over five years at 2 percent interest. Collateral would be the second mortgage on the business as well as the assignment of life insurance listed on Kiefer’s application.
Kiefer had insurance on her building, but she told the Press her insurance company denied her claim because “when they sent their engineer out, their engineer said it was indeterminable why the building fell. He said it could have been a whole number of different things. He wasn’t going to say why it was one thing over another.”
Solar question
In the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Chris Powers asked for a commitment to be able give a 20-minute presentation in September regarding a solar array he has installed at his home. The board made no decision either way at the meeting.
Village Trustee Hank Gamel asked if there would be any interest in suspending the rules regarding amount of time allowed in public presentations (three minutes) for Powers to give his presentation.
“It is a very complex subject, and I would benefit (from the) understanding of the different perspective,” Gamel said.
Powers later told the Press he will be allowed to make a 15-minute presentation.
Powers said last summer he first approached the board and asked for time to give a presentation regarding solar power because he planned to install the solar array. The array was installed last September.
He said since last fall, he has been at a standstill to give the presentation at the request of the Public Works Department and then-Village Administrator Rick Snider pending completion of a cost-of-service study. Powers said he wants to give the presentation “for consideration of a net-metering policy and ordinance that enshrines that policy.”
He said Public Works Director Greg Hazel “has kind of waived some of the requirements under the current policy for right now.” He did not elaborate.
Powers said he would like the village to adopt an ordinance “that welcomes people like me that invest in this community — and by the way, when I say invest in the community, a fourth of the power I’ve generated goes to the village, totally uncompensated. That’s not taking into account what the village and I have traded, but what I’ve given away.”