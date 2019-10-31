RANTOUL — Several Rantoul Township High School choral events are on tap in the coming weeks.
Sunday, Nov. 3, the Chamber Choir performs at the Singathon concert for St. Jude at St Patrick’s Church of Urbana at 3 pm. RTHS joins seven other area choirs in this effort to benefit the children of St Jude’s.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, the fall choir concert (all choirs) will be held at 7 p.m. at RTHS.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, RTHS Madrigals perform on WCIA Living at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Concert Choir performs at Eagle’s View Retirement Home at 10 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, both at 6 p.m., the Madrigals will hold their dinners at the school. Open to the public.