RANTOUL — Changes to the policy that deals with administering medicine to students was the main topic at last Monday’s Rantoul township High School board meeting.
The school nurse is able to contact the doctor if they need more information on the medication.
Another change is that the student has to take the first dosage under his or her parent’s supervision. The school wants to make sure the student is not going to have an adverse reaction to the medication while at school.
The final change was that it has to be absolutely necessary for the student to have to take the medicine at school. If at all possible, the medication should be administered at home.
In other business there were revisions to the student handbook for the 2020-2021 school year.
The first change is that visitors may not be under the influence of recreational cannabis while on school property.
There was also a change to the search-and-seizure procedure. The school needs to contact or at least attempt to contact the parent before a student gets questioned by law enforcement. The school must also have a mental health official present during the questioning.
Another change was that students no longer need to take Algebra 2 prior to taking an advanced placement computer science class.
There was also an addition that discussed vape pens and vaping in regard to students.
Anyone working with students who are getting related services such as occupational therapy or physical therapy must keep logs of when they work with students.
Maggie Ramme was also recognized as the April student of the month.
The personnel report included four teachers and a counselor who will start at the beginning of next school year.
Whitney Bennett will be on staff as school counselor, Jakob Carter will teach social studies, Cailyn Krall will teach Spanish, Aaron Poradzisz will teach math, and Micheal Ruby will teach English. Ashley Bryan, who is already on staff, was appointed special education counselor.
The next scheduled board meeting is 7 p.m. on May 10. The April board meeting was held via Google Meets and broadcast live on Facebook.
