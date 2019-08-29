RANTOUL — A Champaign man reported he was beaten and robbed of money in the area of the 400 block of North Penfield Street, Rantoul, last weekend.
The victim said he went to meet an acquaintance and was beaten and robbed of the money by the acquaintance and two other people about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the victim indicated the three hit the victim in the face and head with a gun and their fists.
“The victim reportedly lost consciousness and upon waking was no longer in the residence,” Sullivan said.
The man drove himself to the hospital, where police were notified.
Sullivan said the victim knew the acquaintance only by a nickname and did not know the other two men.
He described all three as black males, approximately 30 years old.