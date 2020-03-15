Champaign --TheChampaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) announced the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Champaign County. The resident is a female in her 50s and is in home isolation and recovering. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.
COVID-19 is a novel virus which is different than the seasonal flu. Most people have little or no immunity due to the lack of exposure to the virus or similar viruses. It is extremely important that everyone help to stop the virus from spreading. CUPHD urges residents to stay home as much as possible, cancel large gatherings of 25 people or more, and call a health care provider before seeking treatment if you have symptoms. Individuals over the age of 60 and people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease are at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19. Extra precautions need to be taken by those most at risk such as stocking up on supplies and medications and avoiding travel and crowds. Testing is currently based up presented symptoms including a fever and/or signs or symptoms of lower respiratory illness, such as cough and shortness of breath, and epidemiological risk factors including contact and travel history.
“We are asking for the community’s assistance and we need people to take action now to reduce the number of cases at any one time so that our health care system is not overwhelmed. Continue to practice good preventive measures, stay home when you are sick, and avoid crowded places,” said Julie Pryde, Public Health administrator.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can take the following steps to help limit the spread of the virus:
Everyday preventative actions:
- Stay home when sick
- Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue, dispose and wash hands
- Wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
During the pandemic (which is now):
- Avoid close contact; practice social distancing
- Stay home if someone in your home is sick
For sick persons:
- Create a separate room for sick household members
- Use a facemask at home or in public
- Avoid sharing personal items
- Postpone or cancel your attendance at large events
For up-to-date information on this changing situation, visit CUPHD’s Facebook page and website, www.c-uphd.org. To have a coronavirus-related questions answered, email
coronavirus@c-uphd.org or call the COVID-19 hotline at (217) 239-7877 / IDPH hotline for Illinois residents at (800) 889-3931.